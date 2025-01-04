What Happened To BrandYourself From Shark Tank Season 6?

Patrick Ambron entered the tank with the hopes of receiving a $2 million investment for 13.5% of BrandYourself. The company has a free version, a $100 annual premium, and a high-end concierge service that charges $5,000 for a first-year contract. Growth was impressive to say the least, with 300,000 free users, over 5,000 paid subscribers, and $2.2 million in sales with another $500,000 in booked contracts since March 2012.

Kevin O'Leary wondered what set Ambron's business apart, considering his past experience using more expensive competitors yielding uneven results. Ambron tried convincing O'Leary that BrandYourself's viability was due to its stellar service and lower price. This did little to impress the opinionated investor. He was followed by Daymond John who, despite admitting that Ambron's $15 million valuation as impressive, was not knowledgable enough of the space to feel comfortable investing such an amount.

Ambron shared that the team had been aiming to raise $5 million, with $3 million already closed from a past funding round at the same valuation. His intent was to receive the other $2 million from the sharks and wanted to stay true to the valuation. Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner weren't convinced, however, and exited the deal. Robert Herjavec believed that the business had legs to stand on, but altered the valuation to $2 million for 25% equity. At the end, Ambron turned down the deal.

