This Handy Trick Will Let You Switch HDMI Inputs With Your Apple TV Remote

Apple TV owners generally like using the Apple TV remote but have found one glaring issue — there's no input button. Input buttons are pretty important for smart TVs, which allow you to switch between various consoles, devices, and streaming services (which all use their own input on the TV). Luckily, one Reddit user recently uncovered a simple trick to add an input button to your newer Apple TV remote so you can control almost every aspect of your Apple TV from one remote with ease.

If you don't mind losing the mute button on your Apple TV remote, you can simply map this button to control the TV's input instead. Using your TV remote, go to Settings, find Remotes and Devices, select Volume Control, and then open Learn New Device. After clicking this, the Apple TV asks you to press and hold the volume up, volume down, and mute button on the remote. At this point, press the volume up and volume down buttons as you normally would — but instead of the designated mute button, press and hold the TV's input button.

Once this is confirmed, pressing the mute button will make the TV's input selection screen pop up. Every time you tap the button, you can cycle through the inputs. Then stop tapping and wait a few seconds for the TV to switch to the input you've selected.

