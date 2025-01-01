Everything You Need To Know About The 10-Year Rule At RV Parks

You know how cars have the 25-year import rule that prevents cars made outside the U.S. from being brought in until they're 25 years old? Well, many RV parks have a similar rule where they do not allow RVs on their grounds if they're older than 10 years (or 15 years in some cases). To some, this rule might come off as quite extreme, considering there are people who move around with RVs that are significantly older than 10 years. Besides, an RV can last up to 30 years and travel 300,000 miles.

Advertisement

If so, why then do RV parks have this rule? Well, at the end of the day, you have to remember that RV park owners are running a business. For most people who run a high-end campground, they take pride in creating a clean and conducive environment that's worth the price. The logic here is that there's a high chance an older RV can interfere with this since it's more likely to break down, leak oil or sewage, and disrupt the experience for others on the campground.

There's no incentive to remain on a campground that's messy, perpetually stinky, or littered with rundown RVs. And that's bad business for a park owner, considering you could just as easily drive off to the next park or campground that looks cleaner and better organized. So, on a granular level, it's less about how old the RV is and more about the state of the RV. However,10 is just a safe bet since anything older is more likely to be on the verge of coming apart if it's not been well-maintained.

Advertisement