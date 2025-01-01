Everything You Need To Know About The 10-Year Rule At RV Parks
There's a lot to consider when you're buying your first RV. Most people start with the basics, like figuring out what type of RV they need. Is a travel van the same as a camper? Should you go through a dealer or take a chance with a private seller on Facebook? And, of course, there's the big question: should you buy new or used?
If you're leaning toward a used RV, the list of questions will only multiply. However, before you even think about sealing the deal, there are three important things you need to figure out first. How do you plan to use the RV? Will you be spending most of your time at RV parks? And if so, how old is the RV you're considering?
That last question is very important because many RV parks have rules about the age of the RVs they allow, and if you'll be staying at these parks often, an RV that's too old will only give you some serious headaches down the line. Remember, it's one thing to buy an RV— that's only the first step. You also need to make sure it's a convenient choice long-term. In this case, that begins with learning all you can about the 10-year rule and how it might affect your decision.
What is the 10-year rule?
You know how cars have the 25-year import rule that prevents cars made outside the U.S. from being brought in until they're 25 years old? Well, many RV parks have a similar rule where they do not allow RVs on their grounds if they're older than 10 years (or 15 years in some cases). To some, this rule might come off as quite extreme, considering there are people who move around with RVs that are significantly older than 10 years. Besides, an RV can last up to 30 years and travel 300,000 miles.
If so, why then do RV parks have this rule? Well, at the end of the day, you have to remember that RV park owners are running a business. For most people who run a high-end campground, they take pride in creating a clean and conducive environment that's worth the price. The logic here is that there's a high chance an older RV can interfere with this since it's more likely to break down, leak oil or sewage, and disrupt the experience for others on the campground.
There's no incentive to remain on a campground that's messy, perpetually stinky, or littered with rundown RVs. And that's bad business for a park owner, considering you could just as easily drive off to the next park or campground that looks cleaner and better organized. So, on a granular level, it's less about how old the RV is and more about the state of the RV. However,10 is just a safe bet since anything older is more likely to be on the verge of coming apart if it's not been well-maintained.
Do RV parks strictly enforce this rule?
Unless you purchase brand-new or get a lucky deal, there's a high chance you'll be purchasing an RV that's either about to hit 10 years old or one that's much older. Plus, in most cases with used RVs, how well the vehicle has been maintained matters a lot more than how old it is.
So what does this mean for you? The 10-year rule is particularly common in Arizona and Florida, especially in high-end campgrounds. That's not to say other parks don't enforce this rule; while it's a non-negotiable for some, other parks are just more flexible. Nonetheless, the smart thing to do is to call and make inquiries before booking a reservation. That way, you can avoid any disappointments or embarrassment when you pull up to the park. During your correspondence with the management, assure them your RV looks good and is equally in good condition— nothing leaks, and nothing is broken. They might ask to see proof.
Now, don't try to pull a fast one. Make sure you send them a current picture of your RV. Don't send one from a couple of years back when your RV looked a lot better. Help me see what exactly it is they're working with. If you can, send them copies of your maintenance records so they know that while this RV might be a little older than they'd like, you've actually done the work to keep it in great shape. Alternatively, a certificate from the Recreational Vehicle Industry Association (RVIA) confirming that the RV is fitted with all the necessary features will do. All they really want to know is that your RV won't be a problem on their campground.
What happens if you defy this rule?
If you decide to head to the park anyway, there's a good chance they'll turn you away at the gate. Most RV parks enforce this policy as soon as you arrive, and if your RV doesn't meet their standards, they can refuse to let you stay. You might feel the rule is unfair, but it's completely legal. RV parks are private businesses, and as long as their rules don't violate state or federal anti-discrimination laws, they're free to enforce policies like the 10-year rule.
Think about it this way: just as restaurants can turn you away for not following a dress code, RV parks can deny you entry if your RV does not meet their standards. That's because once you're allowed into a park, it becomes much harder for them to ask you to leave, especially if the RV breaks down or gets abandoned. It creates a complicated and expensive legal situation for the park, which is another major reason why they're often strict about who they let in.
The park cannot just tow or remove the RV since it's not their property. They have to follow due process, which often includes filing a legal notice, waiting through a mandatory holding period, and sometimes even going to court to obtain permission to move the vehicle. All of this takes time and money.
Are there exceptions to the rule?
If it's a privately owned park, there's not much you can do to change the management's mind. Your best bet is to look for a park that's more flexible. Local city parks, for example, usually don't enforce this rule. The catch, though, is that you can't stay as long, so you'll need to move on after a few weeks.
That's why it's important to think about where you'll stay when buying a used RV. If staying in a high-end park matters to you, you have two choices. You can either pick a newer RV or put some effort into improving the one you have. Give it a good wash and wax, repaint it if needed, and treat any rusty areas. Replace whatever needs replacing, and service whatever needs servicing.
If the park is convinced the RV is in good condition and won't cause any major issues, they might waive the rule for you. Ultimately, these parks are only trying to provide a safe, clean, and enjoyable environment for all guests, so try to respect their rules.