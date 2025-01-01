What Happened To Power Decal From Shark Tank Season 2?

When business partners Rolf Schwarz and George Podd appeared in "Shark Tank" Season 2, they were in the process of finalizing a product under a prospective brand name called Light Film. Their pitch was for motion and light-sensitive decals for car windows. Their concept was unique and promising at the time, but since they were still in a developmental phase, the Sharks had doubts that the project could lead somewhere.

Schwarz and Podd came on the show asking for a $100,000 investment in exchange for a 5% equity stake. They needed the money to take the project to the next level after investing $750,000 of their own money in patent applications and legal advice. Aside from developmental funding, they were looking to gain help in marketing and distributing their product.

After presenting their business idea, Kevin O'Leary and Kevin Harrington quickly rejected the offer, thinking more money was needed to make it work. Robert Herjavec asked about their sales. When Rolf and Podd told him they needed the funding to start making sales, Herjavec questioned if they had potential licensing deals. Herjavec continued to show interest but decided to bow out after realizing that O'Leary and Harrington might be right.

Barbara Corcoran inquired about production cost and selling price, to which the business partners responded that each product cost $5 to make, but they were planning to sell them for $19.99 each, depending on licensing. However, she believed she was not the right partner for the business, so she was out, leaving Daymond John as the sole remaining Shark.

John was a good fit for the project since he has connections in distribution and licensing. He was interested in Light Film and was willing to give the partners the $100,000 they asked for upfront. He was also willing to work with them long-term and provide more financing for future orders. However, he wanted 75% of the company. Podd and Schwarz tried negotiating with $750,000 for a 51% stake, prompting Herjavec to team up with John. The two Sharks offered $100,000 and unlimited financing in exchange for 70%. John also told the pair they would get 75% of the profits until they could recoup their $750,000 initial investment. The two then accepted the deal.