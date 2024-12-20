What Happened To The MirMir Photo Booth From Shark Tank Season 9?

Photo booths have been around for almost a century, and yet these photo-capturing machines have been so slow in innovation that we still get cringy and unflattering pictures nowadays. However, one company has been trying to change that by offering photo booths with proprietary software designed to enhance not only the user experience, but also the quality of digital and print photos.

MirMir — pronounced like "mirror, mirror" — is an on-demand professional photography company that offers rentable photo booths with image-enhancing software. The brand isn't exactly new, since it was founded by former fashion photographer Ryan Glenn and his friend Sean Spencer in 2013, but it's been getting a lot of attention lately due to its growing celebrity following.

Before the newfangled business got famous, however, its co-founders decided to take a chance at winning an investor by appearing on "Shark Tank" Season 9 because they were struggling to grow the company. Interestingly, though Glenn and Spencer initially got what they wanted from their appearance on the show, it was not the promised investment that made MirMir what it is today.

