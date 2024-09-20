What Happened To Zero Pollution Motors From Shark Tank Season 6?

The shift from fossil fuels to sustainable and renewable energy continues to be a major point of contention in the automobile industry. But even with production of hybrid and electric vehicles on the rise, some auto entrepreneurs are continuing the push to find even cleaner and more sustainable sources of energy to power the cars, trucks, and SUVs of the future.

In 2015, one entrepreneur purporting to be at the forefront of such an advancement even took an alternative energy concept to the pop culture arena when he pitched the panel of potential investors on ABC's hit reality series "Shark Tank." That entrepreneur is Ethan Tucker, who turned up during a Season 6 episode of the series seeking an investment deal for the AIRPod, a small urban automobile powered by compressed air.

Tucker appeared in front of the high-profile panel of sharks with a high-profile partner of his own: legendary crooner and part-time entrepreneur Pat Boone, who would note that air is the cheapest, cleanest, and most abundant source of energy on Earth. In pitch phase, the duo's air-powered automobile looks like a bit of a no-brainer, but if you've ever watched "Shark Tank," you know there's no such thing with cutthroat investors like Mark Cuban, Lori Grayner, and Kevin O'Leary involved. Here's how things shook out for Tucker, Boone, and the Zero Pollution Motors on "Shark Tank."

