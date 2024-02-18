What Happened To The Inboard M1 Electric Skateboard From Shark Tank Season 8?

One never really knows what they'll see when they tune into an episode of "Shark Tank." Whether the sharks are making million-dollar deals or making fools of wannabe entrepreneurs, fans who've kept up with the reality series over its 15-seasons-and-counting run can tell you it's always fascinating to watch the negotiations unfold.

It is, perhaps, even more interesting to see which products the sharks choose to invest in from one episode to the next, as even some of the more "sure-thing" types of investments sometimes struggle to strike a deal with the feisty panelists. That was just the case with a team of tech entrepreneurs who cruised into the "Shark Tank" studio during a Season 8 episode trying to coax the sharks into floating them close to $1 million in capital for a piece of Inboard, the company they'd built on the back of their innovative M1 Electric Skateboard.

It's been more than seven years since the owners of the Santa Cruz, California, company walked into the studio and made their pitch. Here's what happened to Inboard M1 after their fateful "Shark Tank" appearance.