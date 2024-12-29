3 Dodge RAM 2500 Yellowstone Edition Features Fans Of The Show Will Love

Though "Yellowstone" has officially delivered its final episode to the primetime television-loving masses, it went out as one of the most-watched series on the air. As sad as fans are to see it go, the greater "Yellowstone" universe will live on, not just through full-series rewatches in the streaming realm but also through the various spin-offs dreamed up by series co-creator Taylor Sheridan.

Even still, given the rabid nature of the series' fan base, re-watches and spin-offs may not be enough to fully sate their appetites. But for folks who fall into the category of "Yellowstone" diehards, it's easy to put your feelings for the show on public display these days by way of an extensive line of officially licensed clothing and merchandise. Heck, there's even a "Yellowstone" themed version of Monopoly that's sure to wow on game night.

Board games and Beth Dutton branded coffee mugs are all well and good, but for the truly devoted fans of the series, Ram Trucks — who have indeed spun off from Dodge — is offering a truly unique piece of pop culture ephemera in the guise of a pickup bearing the brand of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Unfortunately for those Stateside "Yellowstone" fans who might be eager to drop a bundle on a series-branded truck, the special edition Ram Laramie — available in the 2500 mode — is only available in Australia. Nonetheless, there are a few features on the build that fans of "Yellowstone" will no doubt adore.

