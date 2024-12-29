3 Dodge RAM 2500 Yellowstone Edition Features Fans Of The Show Will Love
Though "Yellowstone" has officially delivered its final episode to the primetime television-loving masses, it went out as one of the most-watched series on the air. As sad as fans are to see it go, the greater "Yellowstone" universe will live on, not just through full-series rewatches in the streaming realm but also through the various spin-offs dreamed up by series co-creator Taylor Sheridan.
Even still, given the rabid nature of the series' fan base, re-watches and spin-offs may not be enough to fully sate their appetites. But for folks who fall into the category of "Yellowstone" diehards, it's easy to put your feelings for the show on public display these days by way of an extensive line of officially licensed clothing and merchandise. Heck, there's even a "Yellowstone" themed version of Monopoly that's sure to wow on game night.
Board games and Beth Dutton branded coffee mugs are all well and good, but for the truly devoted fans of the series, Ram Trucks — who have indeed spun off from Dodge — is offering a truly unique piece of pop culture ephemera in the guise of a pickup bearing the brand of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Unfortunately for those Stateside "Yellowstone" fans who might be eager to drop a bundle on a series-branded truck, the special edition Ram Laramie — available in the 2500 mode — is only available in Australia. Nonetheless, there are a few features on the build that fans of "Yellowstone" will no doubt adore.
Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Badging
We should be clear up front that the "Yellowstone" edition pickup truck is essentially just a Laramie model with a few slick but strictly cosmetic upgrades. And no, the Laramie model name is not a sly nod toward the hard-living cowgirl who caused that nasty bunkhouse dust-up between Lloyd Pierce and Walker a couple of seasons back. In fact, the Laramie package has been available from Ram since 2003, and back in the day, it was the luxury trim level for that build.
While that may no longer be the case, the Laramie package is still a luxury-focused trim level, offering many of the amenities you'd expect in terms of comfort and tech. As for the "Yellowstone" edition Laramie, it may not boast a ton of series-specific features, but if you're a fan of the Western drama, you know the Dutton Ranch brand carries some serious weight in Big Sky Country — or at least, in the series' fictional version of it. On paper, the heavy-duty SlashGear-approved 2500 appears to be worthy of that brand in terms of toughness and durability.
If you're curious about the Dutton Ranch Branding on the "Yellowstone" edition Rams, they are mostly subtle in nature and include steel badges on the passenger and driver-side doors, as well as another just above the exterior of the rear-cabin window. Yes, we said mostly, there, as the last bit of Dutton Ranch branding is indeed a little more in your face, with Ram adding a bold black stripe with a big golden Y set inside on each rear quarter panel.
Ranch ready power and towing capacity
Ram's design team surprisingly limited the "Yellowstone" branding on the limited-production Laramie to just those exterior badges and decals, meaning there are no Dutton Ranch brands stitched into the vehicle's leather interior or other show-oriented flourishes inside. You don't even get a "Yellowstone" branded t-shirt or Rip Wheeler-styled Ray-Bans when you buy one. However, Australian residents who do purchase a "Yellowstone" special edition Laramie 2500 will have the chance to win a trip for two to tour the actual Montana Ranch seen in the series, which is kind of cool.
Sure, a trip to Big Sky Country and some legit pop culture cool might be enticing enough for some to pony up the reported $177,950 for a "Yellowstone" inspired edition of the Ram Laramie 2500. But odds are, if you are willing to do so, you're also interested in owning an actual working pickup truck that can handle at least a little light duty around your home base. The good news on that front is the series-branded trucks are as fit for duty as any you might find on the actual Dutton Yellowstone Ranch. In fact, along with Beth Dutton's muscled-up Bentley, heavy-duty Ram trucks made regular appearances on the series during its five-season run, so your life can imitate the series' art.
If power and towing capability are your primary points of interest, the Laramie 2500 is the truck for you, with each powered by a 6.7L Cummins Turbo-Diesel engine fronting 370 horsepower and almost 850 lb-ft of torque. As for towing capacity, the truck can pull up to 1,666 pounds braked and nearly 18,000 pounds unbraked.
Room to take a whole rowdy crew of ranch hands off the farm
On the chance that you are actually purchasing a Ram "Yellowstone" edition Laramie as your everyday work truck, the vehicle would seem to check the requisite boxes in terms of power and toughness. But if five seasons of "Yellowstone" taught us nothing else, it's that nobody can run a working ranch on their own. In fact, it takes a full team of ranch hands and foremen to keep the cattle in line, the horse fed and watered, and all the fences mended. Moreover, the series taught us that, at least on some rare occasions, the crew needs to load up and head into town to pick up supplies or simply blow off some steam at a local saloon.
Whether you and your crew are looking to make your way from one side of the ranch to the other or looking to tangle with tourists in town, you'll no doubt enjoy the ample six-person seating that is standard with the Laramie crew cab. Those seats are set up in a 40/20/40 configuration in the front, leaving room for a fold-down armrest in the middle, and the rear seats are set up in a 60/40 stadium-folding bench style, meaning you can tailor each to your needs depending on how many bunkhouse boys are riding with you on the day.
In case there's any question, the vehicles are also outfitted with all manner of safety features, as well as a 12" touchscreen that will come in handy for the navigationally challenged. All that translates to you and your "Yellowstone" loving crew feeling safe and sound while riding in style.