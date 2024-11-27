What Kind Of Bentley Does Beth Dutton Drive In Yellowstone?

Over the course of its five season run on Paramount Network, Taylor Sheridan's modern Western saga "Yellowstone" has been a ratings powerhouse the likes of with cable television has rarely seen. During the series' popular run on the extended cable network, Kelly Reilly has been a breakout star among the cast. That's in no small part because Reilly's character — the perpetually fiery Beth Dutton — has been one of the most consistent scene-stealing delights in "Yellowstone."

To the delight of fans, Beth also personified the hard-living, never-back-down ferocity that been a staple of the Western genre. Despite her penchant for boozing and fighting, she's also displayed a proclivity for indulging in the comforts of the fantastically wealthy on the show — a fact that has, perhaps, best been displayed in her affinity for a fine automobile. During the fifth season of "Yellowstone," Beth began cruising around Big Sky Country in a 2022 Bentley Continental GT.

The vehicle has, arguably, turned as many heads as Beth herself since making its first appearance early in season 5 of "Yellowstone," with Beth quipping, "It doesn't suck." And yes, that is, perhaps, the highest praise Beth has offered anything on the show not named John or Rip.

