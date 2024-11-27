What Kind Of Bentley Does Beth Dutton Drive In Yellowstone?
Over the course of its five season run on Paramount Network, Taylor Sheridan's modern Western saga "Yellowstone" has been a ratings powerhouse the likes of with cable television has rarely seen. During the series' popular run on the extended cable network, Kelly Reilly has been a breakout star among the cast. That's in no small part because Reilly's character — the perpetually fiery Beth Dutton — has been one of the most consistent scene-stealing delights in "Yellowstone."
To the delight of fans, Beth also personified the hard-living, never-back-down ferocity that been a staple of the Western genre. Despite her penchant for boozing and fighting, she's also displayed a proclivity for indulging in the comforts of the fantastically wealthy on the show — a fact that has, perhaps, best been displayed in her affinity for a fine automobile. During the fifth season of "Yellowstone," Beth began cruising around Big Sky Country in a 2022 Bentley Continental GT.
The vehicle has, arguably, turned as many heads as Beth herself since making its first appearance early in season 5 of "Yellowstone," with Beth quipping, "It doesn't suck." And yes, that is, perhaps, the highest praise Beth has offered anything on the show not named John or Rip.
The Bentley Continental GT is the epitome of luxury muscle
The Bentley Continental GT is, arguably, also an apt reflection of Beth Dutton's duality, as it is a legit luxury car, but also packs some serious under-the-hood muscle. Likewise, the automaker behind the Continental — as well as the iconic Speed Six – is a rather posh British brand, standing in stark contrast to Beth's hard-living All-American vibes.
In terms of price, the vehicle clearly fits well into Beth's luxury wheelhouse, with base models running about $205,225. That sticker price is well above even other high-end vehicles Beth has driven on "Yellowstone," including the 2021 Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe, which could set you back at least a cool $175,000. Bentley has equipped the car with a V8 engine, reportedly capable of producing a whopping 542 horsepower. Backed by that output, the Bentley Continental GT has been clocked 0-60 in 3.4 seconds, with its max speed topping out around 208 mph.
Our own review of the 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed said, "For all its heft, for all its artisan detailing, the 2022 Continental GT Speed doesn't lumber, it dances." We've even ranked the Continental GT among Bentley's best. Who knows, maybe Beth will even upgrade to the SlashGear approved 2025 model if/when a "Yellowstone" spinoff series gets the green light.