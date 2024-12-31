What Does It Mean When A Motorcycle Is Running Lean?

Motorcycles have evolved into complex, computer-controlled machines in the 140 years since William Daimler built his wood-frame Reitwagen. WIlliam Harley and Arthur Davidson followed with their Model 1 around two decades later, but that was also essentially a bicycle with a motor mounted to it. Motorcycles and motorcycling took big leaps forward in the 1970s with the debut of powerful bikes like the Honda CB 750 and CR 750 and the engineering breakthrough that was the Kawasaki Z1.

Advertisement

Just about all modern motorcycles are fuel-injected, but those '70s icons and most older models relied on carburetors to deliver a mixture of gasoline and air to the engine's cylinders. While a fuel injection system uses sensors and a computer to deliver an optimal mixture as conditions change, a carburetor requires more attention and adjustment to keep your bike running at its best.

If the carburetor is delivering too much air or not enough fuel, this is known as running lean. The opposite condition, where too much fuel or not enough air is in the mixture, is called running rich. If your engine is running lean, it may be hard to start, accelerate poorly, or stall at idle. Your engine and exhaust might be hotter than usual, and if you remove the spark plugs, you might notice that they are unusually clean.

Advertisement