Which Military Helicopters Were Used In Black Hawk Down?

While most civilians will recognize the story by both its book and cinematic name, "Black Hawk Down," U.S. military operatives know the true story behind the helicopter crash in "Black Hawk Down" as Operation Gothic Serpent. It was an operation that saw 18 American soldiers and hundreds of Somalis perish, and left 73 Americans wounded.

The U.S. Army had a base in Somalia in 1992 where it assisted the United Nations with Operation Restore Hope, an effort to combat starvation. However, a Somalian warlord, Mohamed Farrah Aidid, wasn't shy about killing U.N. peacekeepers, forcing the American government to try stopping him.

In 1993, the Army planned to arrest two of Aidid's lieutenants at a building in Mogadishu. It was essentially a stronghold, since everyone on the street was armed and could become a combatant within the blink of an eye. The mission wasn't supposed to last longer than an hour, but one thing went wrong and everything unraveled from there. A simple snatch-and-grab turned into an 18-hour fight for survival while soldiers embarked on search and rescue tasks in order to leave no man behind.

The mission, which would become known as the Battle of Mogadishu, required the efforts of roughly 160 soldiers as well as 19 aircraft and 12 vehicles. Iconic director Ridley Scott made his "Black Hawk Down" film in 2001 and did his best to re-create the events of that tragic day with as many military vehicles as he could get his hands on.