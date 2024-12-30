What Does California P65 Mean & Why Is It On Your Tech Warning Labels?

Let's say you've just purchased a shiny new piece of tech for yourself, such as a smartphone or a portable game console. You're all set to pop it out of the box and begin using it, when suddenly, you spot something on the box out of the corner of your eye: a warning. Specifically, a warning marked P65, claiming that contact with this product could cause cancer or harm to an individual's reproductive health.

Advertisement

It's pretty alarming to find a warning like this on something you would eat, but if you find it on a piece of technology, it's just kind of confusing. How would playing a video game possibly give you cancer?

The answer is, it probably wouldn't, but the point of this warning — sparked by a California law known as Proposition 65 — isn't to let you know you're at absolute risk. It's merely to inform the public that some of the chemicals and materials in an item's composition may have previously caused detrimental effects in some people in the past, and you should be aware of that. It's a mildly obsessive means of safety checking, but nine times out of 10, you can still use whatever gadget you got without concern.

Advertisement