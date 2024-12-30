NASA Wants To Explore Distant Ocean Planets With These Robots

Out in the depths of space, in our solar system and beyond, there exist a vast variety of worlds. There are gas giant planets bigger than Jupiter, and extremely hot planets that orbit so close to their stars that a year lasts just a few days. There are ocean worlds, and many moons and bodies that hold intriguing mysteries.

Advertisement

So it stands that agencies are developing ways to explore these places that go beyond the orbital spacecraft or surface rovers that are most commonly used today. Given the importance of liquid water to facilitation of life, one type of world that is particularly interesting to explore to look for potential signs of life are water worlds, which are partially or completely covered in oceans.

But how do you explore an ocean world? You can look from orbit and collect some data that way. That's how the European Space Agency's JUICE mission plans to study the icy moons of Jupiter, and it's how NASA's Europa Clipper mission will study one of those moons in particular. Both are scheduled to arrive in the Jupiter system in the 2030s and should help bring new knowledge about these strange worlds where vast oceans are hidden beneath thick icy shells.

Advertisement

But to get more in-depth information, you need to go deeper — literally. The next phase of robotic research of ocean worlds is the development of underwater explorers. That's what NASA and other space agencies are working on right now.