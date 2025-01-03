What Does A Smart Fork Do And Are There Any Real Benefits To Using One?

According to a two year study started in August 2021, obesity was noted in around 40.3% of adults in the U.S., per CDC.gov. Considered a chronic health condition by many medical organizations, obesity carries with it an elevated risk for things like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke, among many others. It's no surprise then, that the weight loss industry has rapidly grown to never-before-seen heights estimated at nearly $90 billion in market value in 2023, per blog.marketresearch.com.

Advertisement

With several game-changing fitness gadgets to upgrade your workout routine, including products like smart rings, smart water bottles, and smart scales, the path to better health can be overwhelming. One idea to curb obesity that has surfaced in the last decade, is the smart fork, which attempts to prevent overeating by increasing the time taken in-between bites.

The Smart Feed Smart Fork for example, reminds you to slow down your eating pace using vibration, and lights. This concept is important because it takes around 20 minutes from your first bite before your brain can register your stomach is feeling full. While using a smart fork can certainly help prevent you from eating too quickly, it's not a guaranteed cure for weight loss and comes with a few caveats.

Advertisement