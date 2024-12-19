Apple's Long-Rumored iPhone Subscription Service Seemingly Scrapped

Apple is said to have reared a program that would put buying iPhones behind the same model as app subscriptions. The project was expected to go live two years ago, but it looks like Apple has put it on cold ice. According to Bloomberg, the company has shuttered plans for an "iPhone hardware subscription service" and disbanded the entire team behind the ambitious undertaking. The concept reportedly borrowed from the app subscription model, with a yearly upgrade clause attached to it. Apple apparently discontinued the initiative in order to avoid market scrutiny and financial regulations that come attached with buy-now, pay-later and other such offerings, such as these alternatives to the now-defunct Apple Pay Later program.

Issues with the underlying software were apparently another reason that the project faced delays and was eventually scrapped. Carrier networks, which sell their own fair share of iPhones with cellular plans attached to them, also allegedly emerged as an obstacle in the company's path. "The service would have competed with — and likely upset — Apple's wireless carrier partners, which increasingly rely on installment programs and promotions to sell iPhones and retain customers," says the report.

The service, assuming it saw the light of day, could potentially have major ramifications on the iPhone revenue, which is the biggest money-maker for Apple. Notably, Apple was hoping to build an iPhone subscription system with a completely in-house approach, instead of collaborating with banking institutions, insiders claimed. But creating an end-to-end infrastructure — that also covers aspects like insurance — is no easy task even from a logistics perspective.

