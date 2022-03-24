Apple Hardware Subscription Could Make Your iPhone A Monthly Payment

Apple wants to rent iPhones, Macs, and everything in between, it seems. And win some permanent customers, while at it. As per Bloomberg, the company is working on a hardware subscription service that will allow eager folks to subscribe to a hardware product, just the way they would subscribe to a service like Netflix or Xbox Game Pass. "The service would be Apple's biggest push yet into automatically recurring sales, allowing users to subscribe to hardware for the first time — rather than just digital services," the report adds.

Shedding more light on the plans, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman tweeted that Apple's hardware subscription service will launch next year. Moreover, it could be offered as a bundled package with the Apple One subscription that currently covers only software products such as Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Arcade among a total of six offerings. Additionally, AppleCare could also tag along as part of the hardware subscription service, likely for covering scenarios such as accidental damage to the loaner devices. Apple already offers an iPhone upgrade plan, but that model banks on customers willing to make a long-term commitment.