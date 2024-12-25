Is BMW's N63 A Good Engine? A Look At The Customer Care Package And The Lawsuits

The N63 engine is the first in BMW history to have the exhaust valves opening to the "hot valley" between the V8's cylinder banks. Twin turbos lie in this valley, a world first which makes for a very short air path and higher air temperatures, and thus higher performance. At the same time, it creates a hotter-than-usual engine environment. There is no way around this — if you are using the N63 engine, it is a fact of life for that powerplant.

Advertisement

What are the ramifications of the hotter engine? First, oil consumption increases with hotter engine temperatures. Also, some early-model parts were not designed with this greater heat in mind, and they failed sooner.

One other first for BMW is that the N63 series uses direct injection. Fuel goes directly into the compression chamber and not into the intake manifold. The injection is more precise, but gasoline flowing through intake ports helps keep gunk from accumulating. Direct injection systems lack this advantage. Removing the gunk often requires walnut blasting the ports, which involves removing the heads, and pieces of walnut — hard enough to remove the gunk, but soft enough to not score the metal — are air-blasted through them.

Advertisement