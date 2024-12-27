Who Owns Insta360 And Where Are The Cameras Made?

If social media and influencer culture have been good for any industry, it would have to be cameras. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok beg users to capture the world for all to see, whether it's through ridiculous stunts, random acts of kindness, scripted skits, or outlandish adventures. At the center of every parkour video and trending challenge post, a camera is there to absorb the moment so it can be replayed for all the world to witness. That sounds like a pretty hefty undertaking, which is why you may tend to see the same camera brands being trusted.

Among the more common is Insta360, a relatively new entry in the camera scene behind the revered 8K recordings of the Insta360 X4. Introduced in 2015, nine years after GoPro came onto the market with a 35mm GoPro Hero, Insta360 rapidly expanded to eventually establish a product base of more than a dozen handheld, miniature, or action cameras. According to the Insta360 website, the goal of the brand was to develop a 360-degree camera that could capture panoramic videos to pull viewers into the action. Today, it continues to improve upon the concept in offices based in Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Berlin, Shenzhen, and Tokyo.

Though Insta360 expanded into those territories, none of them are where the company was established. Nor are they where the cameras are manufactured. For those locations, we'll need to look across the Atlantic.

