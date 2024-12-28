What is an SS USB port?

Looking at the back or side of your laptop, PC tower, or computer monitor, you'll notice they all have something in common: multiple USB ports. If you're like many computer users, you may not pay much attention to these ports. You know they're used to connect peripherals to your computer and transfer data, among other things, but there's a good chance you never got into the specifics of what each type of USB port can do or what makes them different from one another.

In reality, at first glance, it's not that obvious that there's any difference between them — unless you're dealing with a USB-C port, which stands out for its compact design and unique, reversible shape. However, If you take a closer look, you'll see there are also differences between ports that appear to be similar. One of the most common USB ports you'll find is called an SS port, which stands for SuperSpeed port. Depending on the device you're using, you may even see the SS designation next to the corresponding ports on your devices, letting you know exactly what it is.