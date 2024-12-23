4 Stunning Design Features Of The Aimé Leon Dore Porsche 993 Turbo

4 Stunning Design Features Of The Aimé Leon Dore Porsche 993 Turbo
The Aimé Leon Dore Porsche 993 Turbo is a collaboration between Porsche and the New York lifestyle and fashion brand founded by Teddy Santis. This 993 Turbo is the fourth Porsche to be jointly restored, reflecting the unique sensibilities of the Aimé Leon Dore (ALD) brand of contemporary street culture-influenced classic apparel. What Porsche and ALD share is reflected in this unique vehicle — a combination of understated elegance, a focus on details, and top-quality craftsmanship.
There are many stunning design features present in this gorgeous restoration of the Porsche 993 Turbo, one of the best generations of the Porsche 911. These include the paint treatment, the interior materials, the ALD heritage references, and some technical upgrades.
The 993 Turbo was part of the last generation of air-cooled Porsche 911s and was available from the 1995 through 1998 model years. It was powered by a 3.6-Liter twin-turbo engine, with one turbo on each bank of cylinders. Horsepower increased from 408 in 1995 (the actual rating of this Aimé Leon Dore Porsche 993 Turbo) to 430 in 1996, to 450 in 1998. A total of around 6,000 of the 993 Turbo Coupes were made, along with a limited run of 14 Turbo Cabriolets in 1995.
The Aimé Leon Dore Porsche 993 Turbo has many stunning details
The Aimé Leon Dore Porsche 993 Turbo is finished in Mulberry Green, which is a signature color for the ALD brand. This paint treatment extends to the wheels, which are the original 18" Turbo Twists. These match the body color and sport a gold highlight around each rim. Michelin Pilot Sport PS2 tires complete the look.
The interior features dark brown leather on the dash, instrument panel, and seat bolsters. Dark brown lambswool is used on the seat centers, carpets, and floor mats. The leather-and-lambswool treatment was also applied to the frunk. The headrests of the hardback seats and the steering wheel are emblazoned with custom Porsche/ALD logos.
There are two callouts to the brand's Queens, New York origins, where it was founded in 2014. One is the Unisphere shift lever, a symbol from the 1964-65 World's Fair held in Queens. The other is the legend on the 993 Turbo's doorsills, which reads, "A team from outta Queens with the American dream."
On the technical side, the Aimé Leon Dore Porsche 993 Turbo has been upgraded with the exhaust system, front splitter, and "whale tail" from the 993 Turbo S. These are mainly used for appearance purposes, since the engine remains in the stock configuration. The Aimé Leon Dore Porsche 993 Turbo redefines one of the fastest 911s of its day, and was on display to the public on November 22 and 23 at ALD's London, UK flagship store, located at 32 Broadwick Street.