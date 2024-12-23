4 Stunning Design Features Of The Aimé Leon Dore Porsche 993 Turbo

The Aimé Leon Dore Porsche 993 Turbo is a collaboration between Porsche and the New York lifestyle and fashion brand founded by Teddy Santis. This 993 Turbo is the fourth Porsche to be jointly restored, reflecting the unique sensibilities of the Aimé Leon Dore (ALD) brand of contemporary street culture-influenced classic apparel. What Porsche and ALD share is reflected in this unique vehicle — a combination of understated elegance, a focus on details, and top-quality craftsmanship.

There are many stunning design features present in this gorgeous restoration of the Porsche 993 Turbo, one of the best generations of the Porsche 911. These include the paint treatment, the interior materials, the ALD heritage references, and some technical upgrades.

The 993 Turbo was part of the last generation of air-cooled Porsche 911s and was available from the 1995 through 1998 model years. It was powered by a 3.6-Liter twin-turbo engine, with one turbo on each bank of cylinders. Horsepower increased from 408 in 1995 (the actual rating of this Aimé Leon Dore Porsche 993 Turbo) to 430 in 1996, to 450 in 1998. A total of around 6,000 of the 993 Turbo Coupes were made, along with a limited run of 14 Turbo Cabriolets in 1995.

