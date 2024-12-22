How Do 'AI Productivity' Apps Like Beloga Actually Work?

There are quite a few problems with AI, and they've led to some nightmare scenarios with current generation AI. In addition to the phenomenon of hallucination, which is when an AI malfunctions and appears to make something up out of thin air, large language models are prone to drifting away from the conversation at hand, or even entirely forget what they're doing mid-conversation. Additionally, thanks to their underlying need for endless reams of information to train on, they have become aggressive vectors for data scraping, encouraging the worst anti-privacy impulses of big tech. Productivity apps like Beloga, Fabric, NotebookLM, and so forth have the potential to solve some of these issues, but are largely not free of them.

There's nothing to suggest these apps are less prone to spouting falsehoods. Even when they answer coherently, they may be misunderstanding information in their data sets, so it's best to double check responses before using them. Beloga in particular assures users that its AI "verifies accuracy" but if it had a 100% accuracy rate, the company would have solved the most pernicious issue in all of AI research, which seems unlikely. The more sensitive the information you import into a program like Beloga, or the more important the task you use them for, the more imperative the need to ensure the accuracy of the replies you get. This means redoing all the work it's supposed to do for you, which takes time and ultimately reduces efficiency. Secondly, you've got to consider data privacy. Some AI productivity tools have more robust privacy policies than others, but anytime your data is being processed off-device, it is at risk of being abused or stolen.

