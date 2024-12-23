How Many USB Ports Does A Tesla Have? (And Where To Find Them)

Tesla makes some of the most popular electric vehicles (EVs) on the market, which are considerably more popular now than even five years ago. As EVs, it makes sense that Tesla vehicles are loaded with state-of-the-art features, including over-the-air updates and even self-driving capabilities, something once only found in science fiction novels. Of course, the list of high-tech features also includes multiple USB ports, making it easy to charge devices while driving.

Before the age of Bluetooth, USB ports were useful outlets in cars when passengers wanted more control over the music they listened to. Kia was the first automaker to introduce USB connectivity to automobiles in 2006, and now Gen Z can't remember a time when vehicles didn't have such options.

Of course, the number of USB ports in your Tesla will vary, depending on which model you drive. While there are common problems with the Model Y, a shortage of USB ports isn't one. It has four USB ports that can charge USB devices, play audio from them, or save videos while using Sentry Mode or Dashcam. Some versions of the Model Y can have as many as seven ports, depending on the year it was made and the options. The Model X, on the other hand, has four USB ports, two of which are charge-only ports. The Model 3 offers supercar speeds and four USB ports. While nobody would blame you for thinking Tesla's only truck would have the most USB ports with its four, you would be wrong; that luxury goes to the Model S with its five ports. The real challenge is finding them all.

