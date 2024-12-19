Did Chevrolet Ever Make A Hemi Engine?

For many engine-obsessed gearheads in the automotive realm, the word Hemi inspires visions of powerful cars and trucks that front muscle-car-like performance. The word likely also inspires visions of the Dodge emblem, as the engines — named for their use of a unique hemispherical combustion chamber – have long been utilized by vehicles bearing that badge. It's not surprising that Dodge would be the torchbearer for the Hemi, as the engines were brought into the mainstream in the 1950s by its former parent company, Chrysler.

While Dodge has been the poster child for the powerful engines in the ensuing decades, they are not the only automaker to use Hemis, with Jaguar, Aston Martin, and others also utilizing the power plants. You may not realize it, but even Chevrolet once had plans to develop its own version of a hemispherical engine. Engineers for the iconic U.S. automaker indeed looked to pack Hemi power under the hood of Chevy-branded vehicles in the late 1960s, which would've been one of the first hemispherical engines not designed by Chrysler.

Yes, the team behind Chevy's Hemi eventually did succeed in producing their very own hemispherical engine, creating the Hemi 302 in large part for use in its Trans Am Racing program. The engines were punchy, to say the least, and they were used on the Trans Am racing series through much of the 1970s. However, Chevy never green-lit its Hemi for mass production, meaning that there are precious few of the power plants around anymore.

