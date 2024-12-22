Whispersync For Voice: What Is It And How Does It Work?

If you're browsing the Audible or Kindle storefronts, you might have seen some listings marked as "Whispersync for Voice-ready." While Audible does give a quick rundown on how the feature works, it doesn't tell the full story.

Whispersync for Voice (sometimes called WSV) is a feature that allows you to sync your progress between an audiobook and a normal eBook — should both be in your Amazon library. You can think of it how the Kindle and Audible apps are able to sync your progress across devices, but instead the two book types are syncing with each other. If you only have the eBook, oftentimes you can purchase the Audible audiobook at a discount, allowing you to take advantage of this feature.

It's a handy feature, especially if you enjoy switching between audiobooks and eBooks often, as you'll never lose your place. But there's also more to Whispersync than this.