What Happened To The Google Weather Frog?

Fans who wondered where Froggy disappeared to finally got an answer, at least. In an October edition of the Made by Google Podcast, the Pixel Weather team explained what happened to Froggy. In short, the team behind the app felt that Froggy did not fit the new design and aesthetic.

"It was a tough decision, because as a character, you see basically half the population loves him, and half the population has a different feeling of him. And we didn't want to only cater to one side," the Pixel Weather team said on the podcast.

For the team at Google, the focus was solely on making its Weather app better, as it is one of the most frequently used apps of any user. "It's time to really give that out-of-the-box premium experience to our users," they said. "So that something that you check this many times, at least during the week and definitely during the day, is ready right when you set up your phone."

It is worth noting that Google made several other interesting updates to its weather app, though some may not be live yet for everyone. Either way, that is pretty much the story of Froggy's departure from Google Weather, and there's currently no indication that the beloved amphibian will make a return.

