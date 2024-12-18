What Does 'Heating' Mean On Starlink? (And Do You Need To Turn It Off?)

Starlink has changed how many access the internet, whether living in rural areas or traveling full-time in a van or camper. Even more, it comes with many features to assist with disadvantages you may find. For example, there are no contracts associated with the product, so if you're not going to be home for a month, you can easily turn the service off, which saves you money. There is also a feature called heating which works great for wintery situations you may find yourself.

Advertisement

In the Starlink app, under Settings then Starlink, you'll see Snow Melt — you have to be connected to Starlink to see beyond the router and dish menu. This heating feature has three options — automatic, which turns on if the device detects snow; preheat, which will keep Starlink warm to resist snow built-up; and off, which completely deactivates the snow melt mode. It is entirely up to you which mode to keep snow melt under.

Personally, I have the Starlink Standard Actuated, which is the older version of the current Starlink Standard kit, and I use it on the Roam plan as an off-grid tech essential when I'm traveling in my camper. I've seen snow melt in action and can give you a bit of insight, regarding how well the heating feature works and whether it's worth having on in the first place.

Advertisement