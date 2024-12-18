4 Third-Party Cameras That Work With Alexa
A home security system can use cameras to make you aware of intruders before they ever reach your front door and make it possible to review incidents if your camera system saves footage to a cloud service or microSD card. Combine security cameras with one of the most convenient inventions of the 21st Century — a smart assistant — and you end up living in a well-protected smart home. Amazon's Alexa is one such assistant that's made many homeowners very happy, thanks to its ability to integrate with multiple smart appliances.
It's much more than a smart assistant, though. With something like the Amazon Echo Show 8, users can deliver voice commands to their security camera and monitor their third-party cameras. When they want to see what's happening in their backyard, users can just ask Alexa, eliminating the need to fumble through their phone to find an app. Then, they can utilize the Echo's in-home intercom system — something most people didn't know their Amazon Echo device could do – when they see something suspicious and alert the whole family. For anyone looking for a camera system that works well with their Amazon Alexa devices, these four are a great place to start.
Wyze Cam v4 works has stunning resolution
Wyze cameras aren't an Amazon product, but the company was founded by three former Amazon employees, so it's only natural that its cameras would work with Alexa. Wyze's lineup of security cameras eventually led to the Cam v4, a compact camera ideal for anyone who wants an unobtrusive security system in or around their home. This miniature camera can fit on any flat surface inside the home, or it can be mounted outside to keep an eye on the perimeter.
It features a 2.5K QHD resolution, a motion-activated spotlight, plus voice warnings to deter any troublemakers. That resolution is perfect for catching the smallest of details, whether you're monitoring from your smartphone or your Echo Show. The Cam v4 can integrate with Alexa to enable voice commands, such as, "Alexa, show my front door camera." As long as you've set up your Wyze account and linked the Wyze app with Alexa, you can ask Alexa to discover the Wyze Camera v4 or any other Alexa-compatible Wyze devices you own. If you're more of a Google person, Wyze cameras work with Google Assistant, too.
The Tapo Outdoor can pan and tilt
Tapo's outdoor C510W camera provides a 2K resolution, giving users a clear look at a car's license plate, even if it's at the end of a driveway. This isn't a stationary camera either, as it can rotate a full 360 degrees horizontally and tilt 130 degrees vertically. Moreover, pair the Tapo camera — or cameras, if you decide to grab multiple — with your Alexa to utilize voice commands and jump between different views around the house. While you can't use voice commands to zoom in on subjects you see, that's something you can manage with the companion app that lets you view footage live. However, you can tell Alexa which camera you want to view on your Amazon Echo Show, Echo Spot or Fire TV with an Amazon Fire stick.
Within the Tapo app, you can rename each camera and then use the new name to have Alexa show or hide whichever one you prefer. Furthermore, you can save clips and play back something that catches your eye. While the C510W is IP65 water and dust-resistant, water can penetrate its casing if you install the camera upside down, so be sure to install it correctly.
Reolink Argus 3 Pro can use solar power
Reolink manufactures the Argus 3 Pro, a security camera that users can install in a variety of places like on a house's exterior, on a tree (as long as it's within WiFi range) or just inside their home. The camera is powered by a built-in rechargeable battery, which can last anywhere between two and four months before it needs a charge. If that becomes too much of a nuisance, Reolink also sells a solar panel separately that can be paired with the Argus 3 Pro camera as a power option. Furthermore, it provides color night vision footage, has a spotlight that's motion activated, and doesn't require a subscription fee as long as users own a microSD card (supports up to 128 GB) to save footage.
Most importantly, it connects to Amazon's Alexa. Users will have to download both the Reolink and Amazon Alexa apps and then link them together, but once that's done, all of the Argus 3 Pro cameras can be viewed with voice commands. It's a really handy feature when entering the house with hands full of groceries and something or someone suspicious is outside.
The Reolink Argus PT can automatically switch between day and night vision
Sometimes a stationary camera doesn't cut it. Some homeowners feel more comfortable with a camera that can pan and tilt. Reolink's Argus PT, while only supporting 128 GB on a microSD card despite being larger than the Argus 3 Pro, gives users more control of their home security. The Argus PT can pan up to 355 degrees and tilt 140 degrees. That's on top of its 90-degree horizontal, 47-degree vertical, and 110-degree diagonal field of view. Even if 128 GB ends up being too little, Reolink offers a subscription to its cloud service. It will automatically switch between day and night vision when necessary, with a 33-foot range for infrared night vision. It also captures footage in color night vision.
Once users download the Reolink app and link it to their Amazon Alexa app, they can connect the Argus PT camera to Alexa, allowing them to utilize voice commands with the security camera.