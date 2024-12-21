Studded Motorcycle Tires: Are They Worth It?
For those who are brave enough to ride during the winter, studded motorcycle tires often get discussed as a solution for harsh conditions. These tires have metal studs or spikes that improve traction on icy or snowy terrain. Studded tires are somewhat unusual because they're seldom used and they require specific conditions and riding surfaces to increase traction safely. Depending on state law and time of year, studded motorcycle tires can technically be used on the street during winter months, but you're more likely to find them off-road on icy trails or frozen lakes.
Living in the harsh conditions of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado, I had the pleasure of riding in some cold winter weather. I quickly learned that having the correct tires and gear is essential when temperatures plummet and conditions deteriorate. Even if studded motorcycle tires didn't exist, it's vital to pick the best tires possible because some brands rank better than others. Staying warm was also essential, and heated riding gear made winter riding more manageable. Some people chose to opt out of winter riding altogether and winterized their bikes for the cold months. With years of riding experience in adverse climates, I've learned how studded tires can be a valuable tool for winter riding. Let's take a closer look at how studded motorcycle tires work, how you can acquire them, their pros and cons, and some alternatives to consider.
Studded motorcycle tires 101
Studded motorcycle tires have lots of metal studs or pointy spikes embedded into the tire. The exact configuration and number of studs varies based on the tread pattern and type of stud used. The studs bite into ice or hard-packed snow, which helps to increase traction and reduces the likelihood of slipping. The studs also increase control when accelerating, braking, and turning. Think of studded motorcycle tires like an athletic cleat digging into a playing field to provide increased stability and directional control.
It's difficult to find motorcycle tires directly from a manufacturer with the studs already installed. That's because studded motorcycle tires are a niche item, and well-known tire makers like Dunlop and Pirelli don't sell them directly to consumers. If you want a set, you'll probably have to buy pre-studded motorcycle tires from specialty motorcycle shops, have a professional mechanic install them, or install the studs yourself. You'll have to find a local shop or one that ships, and the tires might be from lesser-known manufacturers such as Mitas. Studding the tires yourself isn't the safest option, and it's recommended to have a professional mechanic install the studs for you.
The good and the bad
Assuming you have a bike capable of going off-road, and you're riding on snowy trails or frozen-over lakes, studded tires can be a great option. Studded tires excel in these conditions and can make winter riding more enjoyable while increasing handling and safety. If you're adventurous enough to brave winter riding, studded tires can extend your season year-round. You'll be riding in February while your friends are suffering from cabin fever.
If you're primarily riding on the road during the winter months, studded tires might not be the best option for you. While they provide improved traction on roads covered in ice or heavily packed snow, problems arise when you encounter dry or wet bare pavement. The moment your studded tires come into contact with a bare patch of road, the metal spikes act like ball bearings, and the chances of losing traction increase. You might be okay in a car, but with only two wheels, it's a recipe for disaster. Aside from safety concerns, studded tires are more expensive than regular tires due to the extra labor of installing the studs. Finally, the studs can cause road damage, which can lead to costly repairs.
Alternatives to studded tires
Non-studded winter motorcycle tires with unique tread patterns, sipes (small grooves), and softer rubber compounds are a good alternative to studded tires. European tire manufacturer Mitas makes the MC-32 winter tire, designed for wet roads, snow, and slush. The MC-32's have pre-marked spaces to install studs for any extreme winter riding in icy conditions. Germany's Heidenau makes three non-studded motorcycle snow tires: the K 37S, K 58S, and K 62S. The 58 and 62 models use a proprietary rubber blend called Snowtex to increase traction in sub-zero conditions.
Turkish tire maker Anlas also has three winter models: the Winter Grip Plus, Winter Grip 2 (SC-500), and the NR-50 WinterGrip. These models use winter tread patterns, advanced polymers, and activated silica technology to increase traction on cold, wet, and snowy roads. If you can't find these tires for any reason, you can always reduce your speed, increase braking distance, and be extra cautious when maneuvering during winter riding.
Studded motorcycles are a niche item because they're usually only used in harsh climates and specific riding conditions. If you do a lot of off-road riding during the winter, they may be exactly what you're looking for. However, if you spend most of your time on the road, you might want to seriously consider the pros and cons before buying a set. If you conclude that you don't need studded winter tires but still want to ride on the road during the winter, there are some quality options available, but you'll need to figure out whether they ship to your location. Either way, it's important to slow down and be extra cautious any time you're riding in adverse weather conditions.