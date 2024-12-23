Ford Bronco Hardtop Vs Soft Top: Pros & Cons (And Can They Be Interchanged?)

It's a bit of an anomaly for an SUV to offer a convertible top. Have you ever seen a Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet? On top of being rare, that particular four-door drop top is downright strange. Putting a folding top on something with four doors is difficult to execute without creating a strange aesthetic. But some off-roaders seem to do it well. More commonly amongst serious off-road SUVs rather than city-going crossovers, you'll see a convertible top designed for open-top outdoor motoring. Both the Jeep Wrangler and the Ford Bronco, two of the toughest off-road SUVs, are offered with soft tops and hardtops, directly from the factory — and I've driven both configurations of the Bronco over long distances, getting used to each top's benefits and drawbacks.

With the Ford Bronco, there are varying configurations that allow for the removal of parts or the entire top. Add that to the capability of driving around with no doors and you've got a truly wild experience with no shelter from the elements. It isn't practical for daily driving, but taking off the top is relatively easy (with the hardtop or the soft top). And it's especially rewarding to open the cabin up to the sights and sounds of the outside world, especially if it's for the first time. But what is the ownership experience like with the soft top or the hardtop? And if you pick one top and change your mind at a later date, can you switch it up?