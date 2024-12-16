What Does A Green Dot On Someone's Snapchat Profile Mean?

Similar to every other social media platform, the green dot that appears next to someone's Snapchat profile is an Activity Indicator. However, it works in a slightly different manner. On other social media platforms, the indicator shows whether someone is online at the exact moment you're checking, with only a slight margin of error. When it comes to Snapchat, the little green dot next to a profile actually means they were active within the last twenty-four hours.

So, if you spot the green dot on someone's Snapchat profile, it simply means they've opened Snapchat in the past day, and doesn't necessarily mean they're online right now or just were a few minutes ago. While it's not the best way to figure out if someone's online, it's a good way to figure out if they're still actively using Snapchat, unless they've switched off the Activity Indicator. In that case, you won't be able to tell if they've opened the app in the past day.

The Activity Indicator is enabled by default, but you can turn it off as well in just a few seconds. To do so, tap your Bitmoji or profile icon in the top-left corner, and then tap the gear icon in the top-right to head to the Settings page. Scroll down until you find the Activity Indicator section under Privacy Controls, and tap it. Simply toggle off the switch next to the Activity Indicator. Don't worry, while others won't be able to tell if you've opened Snapchat all day, you'll still be able to see if others were active in the past day!

