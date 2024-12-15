What Happened To Linka Bluetooth Bike Locks From Shark Tank Season 7?

The 20th episode of the seventh season of ABC's "Shark Tank" premiered on February 26, 2016, to an audience of 5.45 million people, according to Nielsen Media Research's viewership ratings. The third of four pitches for the investors that week was Linka, a smart bicycle lock and alarm company. In short, what made Linka unique was that it locked the wheels to keep them from moving, auto-unlocked when it detected your phone approaching the bike, and had an alarm that sounded if someone tried to lift and carry the bike without disengaging the lock. The Sharks saw varying degrees of promise in the product, but all had enough problems with it, from the focus on not working like a traditional bike lock to the volume level of the alarm to the degree to which the space was crowded, that they elected to opt out without allowing CEO Mohamed Mohamed to make much of a case.

Advertisement

In the aftermath of the episode airing, it seems like Linka had some decent success, including augmenting its website sales with an Amazon presence and honors at cycling trade shows. Even as late as 2023, it was able to easily secure support for a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for a Linka version of a more traditional chain lock. However, since 2023, Linka's inventory has been depleted, and it looks like the company has either exited manufacturing for licensing or ceased functioning. Let's take a look at what happened to Linka on "Shark Tank" and beyond.