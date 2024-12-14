Here's What That Symbol Of A Guy Wearing Glasses Means On A Milwaukee Fastback
The Milwaukee Fastback has become a beloved utility knife for anyone who needs to cut things open, from construction workers to someone opening an Amazon package (it's a good stocking stuffer for a lot of people on your list). It opens and folds like a pocket knife and can swing back out only if a button on the handle is pressed down — meaning you can easily whip out the blade, cut open a box, and then store it back in your pocket without worrying about anything pointy.
While the design has a focus on safety, that doesn't mean there could never be an accident. That's why the line of Milwaukee Fastbacks has implemented a few symbols on the handle that hint at a few safety precautions before using the blade. One that has stumped some people is the image of a bespectacled man's side profile. While Milwaukee Fastback hasn't ever officially explained this symbol, it has a pretty universal meaning that can clear it right up.
Milwaukee Fastback knives warn you to use safety eyewear
The image of a man wearing glasses on the Milwaukee Fastback has confused a lot of people, so don't feel too alone in your curiosity. Since the company has not offered its own explanation, those with questions about the man with glasses have turned to the internet, and most of the serious responses have confirmed that it's just a warning to wear eye protection when using a Milwaukee Fastback knife. The symbol of a man wearing glasses (usually straight on, but also angled or from the side) is the most well-known way to warn people to wear eye protection.
Whether you're opening packaging or stripping wire, the Milwaukee Fastback is very useful in a wide range of work environments, so it's used at a lot of work sites. Most injuries from using a pocket knife on the job are hand-related, but that doesn't mean you should skimp out on protection elsewhere. On top of protective eyewear, consider wearing gloves and even protective sleeves. While the risk is pretty low — especially with a knife that only comes out when a button is pressed — it doesn't hurt to be prepared with safety equipment for a DIY project or at work.