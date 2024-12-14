Here's What That Symbol Of A Guy Wearing Glasses Means On A Milwaukee Fastback

The Milwaukee Fastback has become a beloved utility knife for anyone who needs to cut things open, from construction workers to someone opening an Amazon package (it's a good stocking stuffer for a lot of people on your list). It opens and folds like a pocket knife and can swing back out only if a button on the handle is pressed down — meaning you can easily whip out the blade, cut open a box, and then store it back in your pocket without worrying about anything pointy.

While the design has a focus on safety, that doesn't mean there could never be an accident. That's why the line of Milwaukee Fastbacks has implemented a few symbols on the handle that hint at a few safety precautions before using the blade. One that has stumped some people is the image of a bespectacled man's side profile. While Milwaukee Fastback hasn't ever officially explained this symbol, it has a pretty universal meaning that can clear it right up.