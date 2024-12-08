How To Find Your Favorite Photos On iPhone iOS 18

Since the release of iOS 18, there have been numerous features to help better organize and customize your iPhone. For example, you have more options in the control center by being able to add and remove necessary quick-touch iPhone tools like the flashlight and the record button. However, that's not all that got a whole new look.

At first, many users had mixed feelings about the Photos app's new features. Several were disappointed that the tab-style interface was replaced with a single scroll page. This means if you want to find something in an album, you have to scroll all the way down and find the album, which will cause you to have to restart the scrolling process if you want to look through your mass of photos again. The old way allowed you to switch between tabs without having to dig too much.

Not every new iOS update is going to be a popular winner. However, working with the new features can help make the experience more enjoyable. That said, the new iOS 18 Photos app allows you to customize different sections and being able to effortlessly find your favorite photos is one of them.

