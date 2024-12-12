How Much HP Did The Dodge Neon SRT-4 Have & Is The PT Cruiser Turbo Actually Faster?

The Dodge Neon and the PT Cruiser are some of the most polarizing models that Chrysler ever made, and they're often ranked among the most hated cars in the world. To many, the Dodge Neon is nothing but a boring, compact econobox. And, while the PT Cruiser was a great success, taking advantage of the retro wave of the 2000s and selling over a million units throughout its run, it didn't have many young buyers, thus giving it the reputation that it was a car for old people.

Nevertheless, both vehicle models have their cult following and communities, so if you do fall in love with one of these car models, you'll find yourself in good hands. It's for this reason that the Dodge Neon and the PT Cruiser are both great used cars to get into. However, the base versions of these models aren't exactly sports cars, so don't expect to go fast with either of them.

But if you really like the personality of these car models and want to have a bit of speed and driving excitement, then you're in luck. That's because the Dodge Neon and PT Cruiser both had variants that featured more powerful engines — the Dodge Neon SRT-4 and the Chrysler PT Cruiser GT. So how much horsepower did these two vehicles have and which of them is actually faster?

