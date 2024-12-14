Govee's Christmas Sale Makes It Easier Than Ever To Create A Magical Light Show
Decorating for the holiday season can be a lot of fun, but it can also be a bit of a hassle to keep all of your lights running the way you want. Whether you're illuminating a tree, a window, a patio, or the eaves of your home, you'll want to make sure the setup is as effortless to maintain as possible. The best way to do that is with a bit of automation. Govee's smart holiday lights ensure you don't need to spend all December plugging and unplugging the various cords, extensions, and timers. The company's innovative indoor and outdoor lights are designed to empower everyone with the ability to create a spectacular light show. Thanks to the Govee Home app, you can customize, sync, and program your lights all year round.
Govee is one of the best smart home lighting brands on the market. The company has been revolutionizing the industry since it launched in 2017. It has made several products that are ideal for setting up an automated lighting system that can bring your personal winter wonderland to life–from permanent outdoor lights to indoor lamps. On top of its considerable selection, Govee's app allows you to remotely control your lighting, set schedules, and organize settings for all of your different Govee products in one place. The second generation of these products also has new features that allow you to set up AI-generated lighting effects and personalized light shows. Here are a few of the company's most recent products that can help bring a little more joy to your holiday season.
Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2
One of the cornerstones of decorating for the holidays is putting up lights outside your house. There's nothing wrong with decorating with some more traditional string lights, but there are some much better options out there. Govee's Permanent Outdoor Lights 2. As the name implies, these lights are designed to stay on your house year-round. Unlike regular string lights, these are made up of discreet, 40 lumens White and RGBIC lighting that are able to cast large swaths of light across the exterior of your home, making them even brighter and smarter than the previous generation. They come in four lengths: 16.4-foot, 50-foot, 100-foot, and 150-foot You can quickly install them with VBN tape, or get an even more sturdy connection by using clips. These lights have an IP67 waterproof rating and have been tested and shown to operate in temperatures ranging from minus 4 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit.
This makes them a great choice for lighting up your home. You can turn them off or leave them on white for most of the year, adjust colors manually, or use any of the over 100 preset scenes to decorate for all manner of holidays like Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years, and dozens of other occasions. Plus, if you ever don't like any of the options that Govee provides, you can simply use Govee's AI platform to set up custom lighting effects for whatever occasion you want. So you can skip the annual trek up the ladder and leave these up all year round.
Govee Curtain Lights 2
Another option is the Govee Curtain Lights 2. These are RGB fairy lights that hang like a beaded curtain. That might not sound too exciting on its own, but each light is individually programmable. This means that they can be used like pixels to construct optical images out of the light array that is then displayed across the curtain. These aren't just static images, either. The Govee Curtain Lights 2 can display fully animated scenes that actually move. There are over 200 preprogrammed scenes for holidays and other occasions that you can use in your holiday decorations. Some of these are even made to synchronize the lighting effects with music, which is a great addition for parties.
The Curtain Lights 2 was also the first product in Govee's lineup to support AI-generated visualized lighting effects. You simply need to enter a prompt by voice or text and the AI Lighting Bot in the Govee Home app will help you generate your own lighting effect. On top of that, you can actually layer up to 10 of these curtain lights in order to display even more diverse and detailed images and animations.
The Curtain Lights 2 are perfect for both indoor and outdoor use and come in three sizes: 4.9-foot x 6.6-foot, 9.8-foot x 6.6-foot, and 14.8-foot x 6.6-foot. The smaller sizes are ideal for setting up an indoor display on a bare wall or window, while the wider curtain would make a wonderful outdoor decoration across a garage door or the face of your house. You can mount these curtains using hooks or a plastic strap, giving you plenty of options for hanging them on whatever kind of surface you want.
Govee Christmas String Lights 2
Those looking for a fun way to light up their trees, wreaths, and other conifer-based decorations might also consider checking out the Govee Christmas String Lights 2. These are very different from the sort of mini-bulb string lights that you're probably used to. The lights themselves are composed of dozens of RBGW lamp beads that are embedded directly into a length of braided cord. These are able to produce adjustable warm white light as well as a wide variety of colors and effects.
There are over 130 preset animated lighting modes that are controllable through the app. The cable has shape mapping technology that Govee states, "Accurately identifies the position of each lamp bead in your outdoor Christmas String Lights, creating vivid DIY lighting effects." These lights also have a built-in microphone that allows them to respond to sound when they are placed in Music Mode, smart control via digital assistants, and can use AI to generate lighting effects based on text, audio, and visual prompts.
The Govee Christmas String Lights 2 come in four lengths: 66-foot, 99-foot, 164-foot, or 328-foot. The cord itself comes in either green or white, so you can get the green one if you would like it to camouflage effortlessly into the tree, or get the white one if you'd like to strike a more neutral tone when decorating other objects. They're also IP65 water and dustproof and are rated for both indoor and outdoor use.
Govee Icicle Lights
If you're looking for something a little more specific to the holiday season, then the Govee Icicle Lights might be more your speed. You've probably seen a similar design to these before. They're essentially string lights where several shorter, illuminated cords hang from a single non-illuminated cord. Like everything else in Govee's product line, however, these use linear LEDs rather than mini-bulbs for a larger and more even blooming area. They also come with a number of smart features that separate them from the basic models you get from other brands.
Each individual lamp in the Govee Icicle Lights has its own independent chip that can interact with the app and be assigned over 16 million colors. There are 78 preset animated lighting effects (including music modes) that can play out on these lights, and you can once again use Govee's AI generation feature to make your own using text, audio, or image-based prompts. There is also a Finger Sketch function in the app that allows you to draw custom effects that you want to appear across the icicles.
These lights have an IP65 water and dustproof rating and come in two sizes: 32.8-foot and 65.6-foot. As with the other lights, they are also easy to set schedules for and to synchronize with any other Govee lights that you might want to use as part of your decorations.
Govee Floor Lamp 2
It should be pretty clear by now that Govee has a wide variety of products that you can hang inside and outside. However, the company also makes some great freestanding lamps that can add an aura of color without needing to be clipped, screwed, nailed, or otherwise adhered to any of the surfaces in your home. The Govee Floor Lamp 2 is just such a device. It has a cylinder-shaped base that casts light on the floor and supports a 55-inch illuminated rod which casts ambient light on the walls. This lamp produces an impressive 1725 lumens of brightness, full RGBIC color, and allows you to adjust the warmth of white light anywhere from 2,200k-6,500k. It's a great option for setting up behind the tree, but it also adds to the ambiance of any wall you use it on and makes a great addition to gaming setups.
In addition to its basic lighting functionalities, the lamp has smart voice controls compatible with Homekit, Alexa, and Google Assistant, over 80 preset scene modes, and music reactive modes via a built-in microphone. The lamp itself comes in black or silver. As with the others, you can also perform DIY customization and synchronization with other products through DreamView.