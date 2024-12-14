Where Are Honda Snowblowers Made & How Much Do They Cost?

Whether you're a fan of sweater weather or wary of it, winter will, nonetheless, come for one and all. And when cold weather season arrives, there's a pretty good chance it'll bring a snowy day or two along with it. There are, of course, measures you can take to limit the impact of snowy weather on your day-to-day routine. But when the snow starts to come hard and heavy, a shovel may not be enough to dig yourself out. In such circumstances, a good snowblower may be just the ticket to help you clear the sidewalks and driveways in your area. If you're in the market for such a device, you may be surprised to learn that Honda also offers several snow removal machines.

Honda is best known to the world for manufacturing safe, reliable cars and SUVs, as well as a legendary lineup of high-performance motorcycles. Over the years, however, the company has diversified its product line to include everything from garden equipment and power generators to a complete line of powerful snow-blowing devices.

If you're familiar with Honda's global operations, you know the company currently operates manufacturing facilities all over the world, including major production facilities in Japan, Mexico, and the United States. If you're wondering where Honda makes its snowblowers, the machines are indeed Made in the U.S.A., and assembled in the manufacturer's North Carolina production facility. The parts that go into them, however, are sourced from other parts of the globe.

