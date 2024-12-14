Where Are Honda Snowblowers Made & How Much Do They Cost?
Whether you're a fan of sweater weather or wary of it, winter will, nonetheless, come for one and all. And when cold weather season arrives, there's a pretty good chance it'll bring a snowy day or two along with it. There are, of course, measures you can take to limit the impact of snowy weather on your day-to-day routine. But when the snow starts to come hard and heavy, a shovel may not be enough to dig yourself out. In such circumstances, a good snowblower may be just the ticket to help you clear the sidewalks and driveways in your area. If you're in the market for such a device, you may be surprised to learn that Honda also offers several snow removal machines.
Honda is best known to the world for manufacturing safe, reliable cars and SUVs, as well as a legendary lineup of high-performance motorcycles. Over the years, however, the company has diversified its product line to include everything from garden equipment and power generators to a complete line of powerful snow-blowing devices.
If you're familiar with Honda's global operations, you know the company currently operates manufacturing facilities all over the world, including major production facilities in Japan, Mexico, and the United States. If you're wondering where Honda makes its snowblowers, the machines are indeed Made in the U.S.A., and assembled in the manufacturer's North Carolina production facility. The parts that go into them, however, are sourced from other parts of the globe.
Honda snow blowers are available at a variety of prices
If you're curious about how much one of Honda's snowblowing machines might set you back, well, the short answer is that they'll cost you a pretty penny. As it stands, the devices run almost $2,600 on the low end, and topping out around $9,000 on the high end, with Honda offering six different models of snowblower to the snow-wary public.
Depending on how extreme the Winter weather is in your part of the world, one of those low end HSS724AW Honda snowblowers may be able to handle the job of clearing your walkway or driveway. Powered by Honda's GX200 OHV engine, the self-propelled pull-start model can clear a 24" wide stretch at a time and throw snow approximately 49 feet away in the process. For about $350 more ($2,949), you can even get the model in all-wheel drive, and equip it with an electric starter.
In the mid-range arena, you'll find the HSS1332AT snowblower, which offers upgrades at virtually every turn. That includes an expanded 32" clearing capacity, a more powerful GX390 OHV engine, and a 56 foot throwing distance. The HSS1332AT also trades in wheels for tracks, giving you better traction as you clear. As with the HSS724AW, you can upgrade to an electric starter for an extra $400. If you're willing to throw caution and budget to the wind, the HSM1136i might well be considered the Cadillac of Honda snowblowers. It is priced accordingly at $8,999, but with a 36", 3,000 lb. per minute clearing capacity, the electric start, track-driven, hybrid-powered beast may be well worth the investment.