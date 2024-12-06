Can You Pair An AMD CPU With An NVIDIA GPU?

When building or choosing a new computer, you'll have to make a number of decisions. The two most important of these choices, especially if you plan to game or do graphically intense work like editing video, are the processor and graphics card. When it comes to the former, AMD CPUs have taken the crown from Intel for a few years now. However, AMD also makes its own GPUs that compete directly against the current king in that arena, Nvidia. It's easy to assume AMD's processors will work best with its own graphics cards, so, once you've chosen an AMD CPU, is it really okay to pair it with an Nvidia GPU?

The short answer is yes. All you need to do is take a look at some of the most popular prebuilt gaming PCs and laptops on the market to see that pairing an AMD processor with a graphics card from Nvidia is an extremely popular choice. Many gamers prefer AMD's Ryzen processors, especially those bearing the X3D moniker, for their great multi-core performance, but are partial to Nvidia's series of RTX GeForce graphics cards, which are serious performers for tasks like ray tracing (which adds more natural lighting to 3D environments) and frame generation (which can make games feel smoother by adding AI-generated frames).

It's no secret that there's no GPU able to compete with Nvidia's top-of-the-line GeForce RTX 4090 on performance. Combining products from the two companies is a popular choice for those who want the best of both worlds. However, while you can certainly purchase a computer with both an AMD CPU and Nvidia GPU, things get a bit more complex when building your own machine. Here's how to combine AMD and Nvidia the right way.

