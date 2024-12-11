What Happened To DARTdrones From Shark Tank Season 8?

On February 24, 2017, "Shark Tank" premiered the 18th episode of Season 8 to an audience of 5.86 million viewers. The third of four pitches that week was for DARTdrones, a company offering drone pilot training courses. The sharks had fun playing around with the flying robots and watching a video of mishaps, but they soon got down to business. Before long, CEO and founder Abby Speicher shook on a deal with one of the sharks. The agreement came so quickly, in fact, that CNBC — the cable home of "Shark Tank" reruns in the U.S. — featured it in a YouTube video of "10 Super Fast Shark Tank Deals," and a fan video highlighting how it went down sans negotiation has 6.7 million views.

By all appearances, though, it seems as if the deal most likely didn't close after the formal talks that begin after the episode was filmed. Despite this, DARTdrones has carved out a pretty solid spot in the drone training space, both as a moneymaking endeavor and by generating goodwill with free training for certain police and fire departments. Company founder and CEO Kelly Speicher has received positive attention on the Forbes "30 Under 30" list, as well, and the business looks like it's on pretty solid footing going forward, with plenty of classes scheduled several months ahead of time as of this writing. Let's look at what happened on "Shark Tank" and what's gone down since.