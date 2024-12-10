How To Clean A Pod-Based Coffee Maker The Right Way
Whether you're kicking around the home office, or making your way to a more traditional workspace to tackle the day, odds are you like to start your day with a hot cup of java. There's no shortage of ways to get your hands on a hot cup of coffee, but its drinkers tend to be as particular about what blend they sip as they are what handy accessories are used in its making. But even the most discerning coffee drinkers might find themselves in a situation where there just isn't time for a slow-brewed pour over, a tasty French press, or even a no-nonsense drip. In these moments, a pod-based brew can be a savior.
Of course, pod brews are not just for uninitiated. In fact, over the last couple of decades, pod-based brewers have become staples in homes and offices across the globe, with even major coffee houses like Starbucks offering a high-end experience in the convenience of a pod.
There will, understandably, always be coffee snobs who seek alternatives to the coffee pod. Likewise, there will always be one hitch in pod coffee culture: the quality of the brew can depend on the cleanliness of the machine. So, if you're determined to ensure you're getting the best out of your pod coffee brewer, you'll want to take these measures to keep your device clean.
Cleaning a pod coffee maker
The good news for all the pod brewers out there is that the machines are relatively easy to clean. All you're really tasked with scrubbing regularly is the reservoir (which holds the water) and the drip tray (which holds the mug while the coffee brews). Even better is that you don't need any fancy tools to get the job done, as common dish soap and a non-abrasive scrubbing sponge will do the trick. With those in hand, here's how to clean your pod coffee maker the right way to ensure it's free of potentially dangerous germs and bacteria.
- Remove the empty water reservoir from the brewer.
- In a clean sink, use warm soapy water and the sponge to scrub the reservoir inside and out.
- Rinse the reservoir clean with warm water.
- Remove the drip tray and clean with warm soapy water. Then rinse clean with warm water.
It's worth noting that many water reservoirs in newer pod-based coffee makers may also be dishwasher safe. So if the soapy water and sponge aren't for you, regularly running it through a dishwasher will also do the trick. The same may also be true for the drip tray. You may also want to consider regularly wiping out the interior reservoir in which the pod actually sits inside the machine during the brewing process, as this can also become dirty over time.
Descaling your pod coffee maker
Now that you've properly cleaned your pod coffee maker's reservoir and drip tray, there is one more important measure you might want to take to ensure they are brewing up proper, and that is regularly descaling your machine. After all, it's more likely than not that pod brewers are filling their machines with water straight from the tap, and without proper filtration, that can lead to excessive mineral buildup if it isn't cared for. If you think it's time to start managing the potential mineral buildup in your pod-based coffee brewer, follow these simple steps to descale it.
- Empty the machine's water reservoir.
- Pour several cups of white vinegar into the water reservoir.
- Run the machine through multiple cycles with the vinegar, pouring the brewed vinegar out into a sink after each cycle.
- To rid the machine of the vinegar's taste and smell, fill the reservoir with water and run through cycles until it's empty. Dump the dirty water down the drain as you go.
It is possible that your pod coffee brewer already has a filtration system in place. If that's the case, changing out the filter according to the recommended schedule will go a long way in keeping excessive mineral buildup at bay. Either way, it's recommended you descale the machine about once a month to ensure it's clean. And just as an FYI — some more modern machines may also have an indicator to let you know when it's time to clean and descale.