How To Clean A Pod-Based Coffee Maker The Right Way

Whether you're kicking around the home office, or making your way to a more traditional workspace to tackle the day, odds are you like to start your day with a hot cup of java. There's no shortage of ways to get your hands on a hot cup of coffee, but its drinkers tend to be as particular about what blend they sip as they are what handy accessories are used in its making. But even the most discerning coffee drinkers might find themselves in a situation where there just isn't time for a slow-brewed pour over, a tasty French press, or even a no-nonsense drip. In these moments, a pod-based brew can be a savior.

Of course, pod brews are not just for uninitiated. In fact, over the last couple of decades, pod-based brewers have become staples in homes and offices across the globe, with even major coffee houses like Starbucks offering a high-end experience in the convenience of a pod.

There will, understandably, always be coffee snobs who seek alternatives to the coffee pod. Likewise, there will always be one hitch in pod coffee culture: the quality of the brew can depend on the cleanliness of the machine. So, if you're determined to ensure you're getting the best out of your pod coffee brewer, you'll want to take these measures to keep your device clean.