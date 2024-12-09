What Is A Derby Cover On A Harley-Davidson And Are They All The Same Size?

Harley-Davidson is one of the biggest, most influential major motorcycle brands in the world. In the United States, the Wisconsin-based company holds a market share of approximately 27%, making it the country's No. 1 motorcycle manufacturer.

Harley-Davidsons produce a unique sound and have a powerful presence on the road, so even if you've never owned or ridden one, you could probably spot one from a mile away. Distinctive design elements, such as derby covers, also contribute to Harley's legendary status.

But what exactly is a Harley-Davidson derby cover, and why is it referred to as a derby cover in the first place? Do derby covers serve a function beyond just aesthetics, and what is their significance in the motorcycle space? What types of Harley-Davidson derby covers are available, and are they all the same size? Here's what you need to know about derby covers and their role in Harley-Davidson design.