Apple Watch Users Can Easily Track Medication & Get Dose Reminders - Here's How

It's been a decade since the first Apple Watch hit the market, and the wrist-sized smart device continues to be a hit with consumers and tech heads. As evidenced by the SlashGear-approved Series 10, the Apple Watch continues to evolve in its overall capabilities as well, with Apple bestowing on the device many of the same functions that can be found on its iPhone and iPad.

The Apple Watch is, understandably, a bit more limited in its capabilities than those larger devices, though some handy tips and tricks can help you get the most out of the device. While owners are apt to make frequent use of the device's calling, texting, and internet functionality, some even utilize the watch as an actual timepiece. When paired with an iPhone or iPad, the Apple Watch can become an integral part of your tech array.

Of course, many Apple Watch owners are also quick to seize on the device's stellar lineup of health and fitness apps when they first start using it, as they can track everything from your heart rate during a workout to your nightly sleeping patterns, and even alert you to any unusual trends and patterns it might find. You may not realize it, but your Apple Watch can actually remind you when it's time to take any medications or supplements and even track your intake over time.

