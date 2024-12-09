Can You Put A Snow Plow On A Jeep Wrangler?

I am on record here at SlashGear as a fan of the Jeep brand and an owner of more than a half-dozen classic Jeeps, including three YJ-era Wranglers. Each of the Wrangler's four generations has its pros and cons, but they share a proven ability to conquer the sloppiest of road surfaces.

This makes the Wrangler a good vehicle to plow snow, albeit with some qualifications. Attaching a lot of weight to either end of a Wrangler is a bad idea; YJ and TJ editions are rated to tow just 2,000 pounds, and hitching a heavy plow to the front bumper puts a lot of stress on the frame. The short wheelbase is at once a help and a hindrance; adding a plow can disrupt the Wrangler's balance, but a 2002 Wrangler has a tight turning radius of 32.8 feet, making it sufficiently maneuverable when moving snow in tight spaces.

If you have one of our highest-rated winches from 2023 or an inexpensive but capable Badland winch from Harbor Freight, you can get a winch-driven snow mover like the DK2 Universal 88-inch plow that sells on Amazon for $1,992.14. The DK2 plow also requires a front-mounted trailer hitch, but that can be handy when moving a boat or small utility trailer with a short-wheelbase vehicle like the Wrangler.

