Can You Put A Snow Plow On A Jeep Wrangler?
I am on record here at SlashGear as a fan of the Jeep brand and an owner of more than a half-dozen classic Jeeps, including three YJ-era Wranglers. Each of the Wrangler's four generations has its pros and cons, but they share a proven ability to conquer the sloppiest of road surfaces.
This makes the Wrangler a good vehicle to plow snow, albeit with some qualifications. Attaching a lot of weight to either end of a Wrangler is a bad idea; YJ and TJ editions are rated to tow just 2,000 pounds, and hitching a heavy plow to the front bumper puts a lot of stress on the frame. The short wheelbase is at once a help and a hindrance; adding a plow can disrupt the Wrangler's balance, but a 2002 Wrangler has a tight turning radius of 32.8 feet, making it sufficiently maneuverable when moving snow in tight spaces.
If you have one of our highest-rated winches from 2023 or an inexpensive but capable Badland winch from Harbor Freight, you can get a winch-driven snow mover like the DK2 Universal 88-inch plow that sells on Amazon for $1,992.14. The DK2 plow also requires a front-mounted trailer hitch, but that can be handy when moving a boat or small utility trailer with a short-wheelbase vehicle like the Wrangler.
Look for a lightweight plow for your Wrangler
If you're going to plow with your Wrangler, there are a few things you should do first. Crawl under your Jeep and inspect the frame for cracks or irregularities; having your alignment checked can reveal flaws in the frame. You'll also want to make sure your alternator, wiring, and lighting are working properly; these components are critical to be able to use a plow effectively. You should also give your suspension, brake, and steering components a once-over; verifying that these systems are in good order will help ensure you can control your Wrangler while plowing.
A lightweight plow like the Fisher Homesteader, made of polyethlene and weighing less than 300 pounds, is a great choice for plowing with a Jeep Wrangler. You can also use a plow meant for ATVs like the Niche Industries Snowsquatch adjustable-width plow, which sells for $499.95 on Amazon and is made of aluminum. And if you're plowing on private property and are free to add extra lighting, the Aspl amber 48-LED strobe has a magnetic mount and sells on Amazon for $35.99.