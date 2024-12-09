Why Do Bikers Rev Their Engines At Stop Lights?
So you're at a stop light and hear the revs of a motorcycle engine — and if you're able to suppress the annoyed sigh that usually follows, you might find yourself wondering why motorcyclists do this. Is it because they have to, or simply because it sounds cool? Turns out it's a little bit of both.
Let's first consider the motorcycle's mechanical needs that first prompted this behavior. Grasping this requires understanding a few basic differences between fuel injection and carburetors.
Both systems are responsible for mixing the correct ratio of air and fuel before sending it into the engine for combustion. While modern motorcycles rely on the more advanced electronic fuel injection, which uses sensors to precisely deliver fuel to the engine, older carbureted engines often faced challenges during deceleration or while idling.
This could sometimes cause the engine to stall at stop lights, which is why riders blipped the throttle occasionally to maintain their rpm. But it's largely a non-issue in modern motorcycles, since the electronic system is constantly gathering data and adjusting the rate of fuel delivery, even when the engine is at idle.
Most rev their motorcycles out of habit
So if newer motorcycles don't need manual intervention to ensure smooth operation while driving or idling, why do riders still blip their throttle at stop lights? It could be out of habit of being accustomed to riding carbureted motorcycles, when revving at a stop light actually fueled a purpose. Not everyone is an enthusiast, although learning as much as you can about your ride is one of the most important tips for every new motorcycle owner.
Despite being well aware that my motorcycle uses fuel-injection technology, there are times I find myself revving at a stop light, or right before taking my ride out for a spin. Blipping the throttle on a newly serviced engine can sometimes bring a sense of reassurance, too.
Outright denying that there's no cool factor at play would be dishonesty, though. But there's a difference between gently feathering the accelerator at a stop light and full-on revving the engine, disturbing other road users — the latter represents poor biker etiquette, one of the common mistakes people make when riding a motorcycle.