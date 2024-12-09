Why Do Bikers Rev Their Engines At Stop Lights?

So you're at a stop light and hear the revs of a motorcycle engine — and if you're able to suppress the annoyed sigh that usually follows, you might find yourself wondering why motorcyclists do this. Is it because they have to, or simply because it sounds cool? Turns out it's a little bit of both.

Advertisement

Let's first consider the motorcycle's mechanical needs that first prompted this behavior. Grasping this requires understanding a few basic differences between fuel injection and carburetors.

Both systems are responsible for mixing the correct ratio of air and fuel before sending it into the engine for combustion. While modern motorcycles rely on the more advanced electronic fuel injection, which uses sensors to precisely deliver fuel to the engine, older carbureted engines often faced challenges during deceleration or while idling.

This could sometimes cause the engine to stall at stop lights, which is why riders blipped the throttle occasionally to maintain their rpm. But it's largely a non-issue in modern motorcycles, since the electronic system is constantly gathering data and adjusting the rate of fuel delivery, even when the engine is at idle.

Advertisement