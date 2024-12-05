How To Set A Static IP Address On Raspberry Pi

Some Raspberry Pi projects aren't paired with a display and input accessories (a.ka. operating headless), and for good reason. First, the more peripherals you connect to the Pi, the more current it draws, which isn't ideal if you're running only on battery. Then, there's the issue of size and portability. A display, keyboard, and mouse can make the project bulky. So if the developers don't need a user interface to make the project work, they just do away with those components completely.

However, even without these peripherals, you can still control the Raspberry Pi remotely using your Linux terminal or apps like AnyDesk or TeamViewer. Doing so, though, often requires that you know your board's IP address. The problem is, your router might assign a new IP address to your Pi from time to time.

That means whenever you want to access the board, you'll have to go through the hassle of opening a network scanning tool like Fing or Angry IP scanner to figure out what this new IP address is. To avoid extra steps, you can simply assign a static IP address to your board. We'll walk you through some of the ways to set a static IP address on Raspberry Pi before deploying your project.