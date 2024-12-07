Harley-Davidson Financial Services: What Does It Offer & Which Bank Does It Use?

No matter how you measure it, owning a Harley-Davidson is a big investment. In addition to routine care and bigger, unexpected repairs putting a dent in your bank account, there are other costs to account for. Even the Harley models that are dirt cheap to maintain can require a monthly payment to pay off the attached loan. Well aware that its bikes can and often do cost luxury prices, such as the classic models that are worth a small fortune, Harley-Davidson has come up with an in-house way to help its riders out. Back in 1993, Harley-Davidson launched a helpful division known as Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

As the name suggests, this Harley branch is responsible for helping customers out with the complicated and overwhelming nature of financials. They provide financing for motorcycles and related parts and accessories, motorcycle insurance, and extended service plans to help out with potential repair costs. Its Rider-to-Rider program aids in buying and selling used Harleys privately, from securing a loan to complete the purchase to having the bike inspected before it changes hands. On top of all of that, Harley-Davidson Financial Services also offers a Visa credit card.

Harley-Davidson Financial Services is a multi-faceted branch of the brand behind some motorcycle models we all love to hate and is beneficial in more ways than one.

