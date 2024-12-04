What Are Chicken Strips On Motorcycle Tires, And What Do They Look Like?

To clarify, I'm a firm believer that chicken strips are fine, particularly amongst new riders. Not everyone needs to be exploring the limits of grip and handling on every ride, especially not on public roads. But, if you want to use all your tire's potential, you'll need to dedicate a fair portion of your riding to maneuvering through corners.

Unlike most car tires, which have a flat contact patch across the ground, motorcycle tires are curved. If you were to only ever ride your motorcycle in a straight line, the center of the tire would be the only part to wear down over time. Leaning over to ride through a corner though, that wears down the outside edges of the tire. If you're skilled enough to push your motorcycle to its limits and use all of the available tire surface, you'll eliminate these "chicken strips" over time.

The tire pictured here has been thoroughly used from edge to edge — so there's no chicken strip to be seen. But getting to the level of skill required to cook a tire this thoroughly takes a lot of time and dedication, and even after years of riding, it still may never be possible for some riders. So, before focusing on the outward signs of riding success, master the basics first. Gear up, stay on top of maintenance, and stay safe. Take a motorcycle safety course – then, once you're comfortable, graduate to a class or classes that push your limits a bit.

