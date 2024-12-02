What Car Uses A Daza Engine And Is It Reliable?
The automobile world has seen its fair share of impressive engines over the decades, from some of the most powerful naturally aspirated engines ever made to a few innovative engines that have more than jolted the auto industry. Among these heavy hitters is the DAZA engine from the automaker Audi, which has put the five-cylinder on many car enthusiasts' radar.
The DAZA engine, or the second entry to the 2.5L TFSI engines, has made a name for itself as one of the most reliable engines of the 2010s. Pumping out 400 horsepower and with eight Engine of the Year awards for the 2.0-liter-2.5-liter category under its belt, the engine stands among the reasons the Audi RS3 8V is as revered as it is. Even though the RS3 8V is no longer in production, the Daza has more than cemented the vehicle's place among Audi's best automobiles.
When Audi first released the second generation of its RS3 series, fans wanted to know how the car would fare against its predecessor, the Audi RS3 8P, which debuted in 2011. The RS3 8P came with a turbocharged five-cylinder engine that pushed out 335 brake horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. It reached 62 miles per hour in just 4.6 seconds, which, coupled with its comfort features, put its rivals to shame. With the bar seemingly out of reach, many wondered how the RS3 8V would perform.
The engine is as reliable as they come
The Audi RS3 8V, a five-door Sportback, came out in 2015, with a three-box RS3 Saloon making its debut in 2017. The 2015 variant had a max torque of 343 pound-feet evenly spread from 1,625 rpm to 5,550 rpm, seeing it from zero to 62 miles per hour in just 4.3 seconds compared to the RS3 8P's 4.6. Its brake horsepower was 362, while its top speed was 155 miles per hour with a limiter and 174 without. The 2017 variant came with 33 more horsepower than the 2015 hatchback, while in 2019, Audi released the Audi Sport Edition versions of both vehicles, each with features that differentiated them from the earlier models like Super Sport seats, anthracite black 19-inch five-arm-rotor alloy wheels, and an RS Sports exhaust system with black oval tips.
A 2480cc five-cylinder, dual-injection engine, the DAZA has long been the RS3 8V's stand-out feature. Its sound is satisfyingly throaty, with a rumble that embodies its incredible power with every decibel. The engine is stout and reliable, although users have reported carbon buildup in its cast aluminum-silicon alloy cylinder head, particularly around the valves. Of course, these are issues a visit to the mechanic can fix. Regular service and maintenance are also encouraged so the engine can stay in optimal working condition for longer.
Audi has been making vehicles for decades now. While there are plenty of used Audi models that you should steer clear of, entries like the RS3 8V with its DAZA engine prove that the automaker can deliver performance in the best way possible.