What Car Uses A Daza Engine And Is It Reliable?

The automobile world has seen its fair share of impressive engines over the decades, from some of the most powerful naturally aspirated engines ever made to a few innovative engines that have more than jolted the auto industry. Among these heavy hitters is the DAZA engine from the automaker Audi, which has put the five-cylinder on many car enthusiasts' radar.

The DAZA engine, or the second entry to the 2.5L TFSI engines, has made a name for itself as one of the most reliable engines of the 2010s. Pumping out 400 horsepower and with eight Engine of the Year awards for the 2.0-liter-2.5-liter category under its belt, the engine stands among the reasons the Audi RS3 8V is as revered as it is. Even though the RS3 8V is no longer in production, the Daza has more than cemented the vehicle's place among Audi's best automobiles.

When Audi first released the second generation of its RS3 series, fans wanted to know how the car would fare against its predecessor, the Audi RS3 8P, which debuted in 2011. The RS3 8P came with a turbocharged five-cylinder engine that pushed out 335 brake horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. It reached 62 miles per hour in just 4.6 seconds, which, coupled with its comfort features, put its rivals to shame. With the bar seemingly out of reach, many wondered how the RS3 8V would perform.

