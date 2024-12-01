What Do The Random Emojis Mean On Waze?

Though most smartphones come preloaded with some sort of GPS navigational app like Google Maps, it's not necessarily going to be the best option available. Third parties have been working on perfecting navigation apps since our phones replaced MapQuest, giving rise to Google and Apple Maps competitors like Waze. Though there are quite a few similarities between Google Maps and Waze, and understandably so as Google owns Waze, users may find themselves more attracted to the playful and bubbly aesthetic, expansive community, and user-friendly driving features that Waze offers.

Waze arguably handles navigation better than Google, providing instant route updates when slowdowns lie ahead, but Google Maps offers more information about specific destinations, such as user reviews and business contact details. To make up for its minor shortcomings, Waze also offers a more engaging interface that utilizes a modern staple to warn of potential hazards and indicate nearby Waze users: cute, cartoonish emojis.

The problem with Waze's system of icons is that there's no immediate legend, forcing users to learn the meanings ahead of time to understand what they're looking at. With the number of different emojis and symbols that may pop up on the map, it can get overwhelming and confusing. Some of the more common icons, called Moods, look more like messenger emojis and act as profile pictures to distinguish individual drivers. However, there's more to Moods and the many other emojis that may be crowding your Waze map.

