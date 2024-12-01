The Most Reliable Ford Edge Years, And Some To Avoid (According To Owners)

The Ford Edge was first produced for the 2007 model year, and things didn't get off to a good start. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, that model has over 980 complaints levied against it. Over on CarComplaints.com, drivers have submitted 155 complaints, and when you consider that two years later that number dropped to just 24, that number looks much worse. Complaints registered by both the NHTSA and CarComplaints went up for the 2008 model year, which accrued 1,100 and 194 complaints respectively. The number for CarComplaints is the fourth most of any Edge model year.

Ford was able to drastically reduce the number of complaints for the 2009 model year, which was the subject of just 251 total complaints to the NHTSA – a reduction of nearly 860 complaints. We see that same pattern on CarComplaints as well, with just 24 complaints registered there — about 12% of the total from the previous year.

Drivers surveyed by J.D. Power gave the 2009 Ford Edge an average quality and reliability rating of 82 out of 100. If you're looking to save yourself some money by getting one of the oldest models of the Ford Edge on the used market, there really is no more reliable option for these early years than the 2009 Edge.

[Featured image by order_242 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]

