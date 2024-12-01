How To Record A Phone Call On iPhone (Without Installing Any Apps)

Recording a phone call is generally considered an act of spying, but it has many use cases if utilized with good intentions. If you are an iPhone user who currently relies on unofficial ways to record a phone call on an iPhone, Apple has finally listened to your demands. It has introduced many new features in the latest iOS 18, including a native call-recording option that allows recording both incoming and outgoing calls without an app.

To record a call, your iPhone must meet some requirements. First, it must be compatible with the new iOS 18 and updated to at least iOS 18.1. Next, you need to enable the recording option from Settings after updating the iPhone. Call recording is supported only in selected regions and has yet to be available in many European countries. You can only use this feature if you are in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, Singapore, Spain, and Mexico. If your iPhone meets all the requirements, enabling and recording phone calls is pretty straightforward.